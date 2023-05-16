Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Shane Bieber, who is the named starter for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The White Sox have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Guardians (-125). The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 8 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers. Chicago games have gone under the total four consecutive times, and the average total in this span was 8.5 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with six wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 4-19, a 17.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 42 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-12 7-16 6-14 8-14 12-22 2-6

