Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Shane Bieber, who will start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 44 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Chicago is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 175 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 14th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.51) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.495 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (1-5) will take the mound for the White Sox, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lynn has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians - Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Brad Keller

