The Cleveland Guardians (19-21) and the Chicago White Sox (14-28) will square off in the series opener on Tuesday, May 16 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Shane Bieber pitching for the Guardians and Lance Lynn toeing the rubber for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Guardians (-125). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (3-1, 2.61 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (1-5, 7.51 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 12, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 10-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The White Sox have won in six, or 22.2%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the White Sox have won four of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+290) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Hanser Alberto 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+310)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd

