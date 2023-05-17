Yordan Alvarez and Cody Bellinger will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Cubs vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 51 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is eighth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank fifth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 200 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .337.

The Cubs rank 19th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.214 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly (4-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

Smyly has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins L 11-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins L 16-3 Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros - Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies - Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies - Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Justin Steele Bailey Falter 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Tylor Megill

