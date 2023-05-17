When the Houston Astros (23-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-23) face off at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, May 17, J.P. France will get the ball for the Astros, while the Cubs will send Drew Smyly to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+140). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-0, 0.77 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (4-1, 3.05 ERA)

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 28 times and won 14, or 50%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Astros have a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Astros have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +475 - 3rd

