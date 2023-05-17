Wednesday's game features the Chicago White Sox (15-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (19-22) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 17.

The White Sox will look to Mike Clevinger (2-3) against the Guardians and Peyton Battenfield (0-4).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has a record of 2-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 183 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox's 5.40 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule