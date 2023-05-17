Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox will square off against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field in the second of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 47 total home runs.

Chicago is 18th in baseball, slugging .394.

The White Sox's .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (183 total).

The White Sox are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.8 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.40).

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.483).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Clevinger is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Clevinger will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians - Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield

