On Wednesday, May 17 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox (15-28) host the Cleveland Guardians (19-22) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mike Clevinger will get the nod for the White Sox, while Peyton Battenfield will take the mound for the Guardians.

The favored White Sox have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +120. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.79 ERA) vs Battenfield - CLE (0-4, 4.45 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The White Sox went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Guardians have won two of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 3rd

