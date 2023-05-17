The Chicago White Sox (15-28) will look to Luis Robert, riding a four-game homer streak, against the Cleveland Guardians (19-22) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox will call on Mike Clevinger (2-3) against the Guardians and Peyton Battenfield (0-4).

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.79 ERA) vs Battenfield - CLE (0-4, 4.45 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

The White Sox's Clevinger (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.79, a 1.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.427 in eight games this season.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Clevinger will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peyton Battenfield

Battenfield (0-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday, May 10 against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 4.45 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing batters.

Battenfield is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Battenfield will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.0 innings per appearance).

