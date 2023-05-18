White Sox vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn will take on the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
The White Sox are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+120). The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.
White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-145
|+120
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have put together an 8-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).
- Chicago has gone 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the White Sox a 59.2% chance to win.
- Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 22 times this season for a 22-18-4 record against the over/under.
- The White Sox have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-12
|7-16
|6-14
|10-14
|14-22
|2-6
