Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians and starter Logan Allen on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 15th in MLB action with 50 total home runs.

Chicago's .401 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.

The White Sox have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (190 total).

The White Sox are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Chicago's 5.32 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the third-highest WHIP in MLB (1.480).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (2-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering four hits.

Cease has registered three quality starts this year.

Cease will look to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen

