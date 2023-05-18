The Chicago White Sox (16-28) will lean on Luis Robert when they host Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians (19-23) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, May 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Guardians have +120 odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 7.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (2-2, 4.86 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.43 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 14 games this season and won eight (57.1%) of those contests.

The White Sox have gone 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those games.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

