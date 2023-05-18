Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Guardians on May 18, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Steven Kwan and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Cease Stats
- Dylan Cease (2-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 10th start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Cease has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.446), and 15th in K/9 (10.5).
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Royals
|May. 8
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|6
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|4.0
|9
|7
|6
|3
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Robert Stats
- Robert has put up 43 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .267/.326/.559 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has recorded 40 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.
- He has a .242/.330/.424 slash line on the year.
- Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Kwan Stats
- Kwan has put up 45 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .276/.363/.362 slash line so far this year.
- Kwan has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 13
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
