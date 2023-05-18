Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Steven Kwan and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cease Stats

Dylan Cease (2-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 10th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.446), and 15th in K/9 (10.5).

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 5 2 at Royals May. 8 5.0 9 7 7 6 1 vs. Twins May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 6 4 vs. Rays Apr. 27 4.0 9 7 6 3 2 at Rays Apr. 22 4.0 6 3 3 5 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 43 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .267/.326/.559 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Astros May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 40 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He has a .242/.330/.424 slash line on the year.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Kwan Stats

Kwan has put up 45 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .276/.363/.362 slash line so far this year.

Kwan has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 13 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Angels May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

