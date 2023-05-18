The Chicago White Sox (16-28) will look to Jake Burger, currently on a three-game homer streak, against the Cleveland Guardians (19-23) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-2) to the mound, while Logan Allen (1-1) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 4.86 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.43 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (2-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.3 walks per nine across nine games.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Cease has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will send Allen (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.43, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.

Allen has one quality start this year.

Allen enters the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.