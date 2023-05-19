Cubs vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
The Phillies are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cubs have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.
Cubs vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-130
|+105
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-6.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests. Chicago and its opponent have topped the over/under in eight games in a row, with the average total established by bookmakers being 7.7.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been victorious in eight, or 40%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won seven of its 15 games, or 46.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago's games have gone over the total in 22 of its 43 chances.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-11
|8-13
|9-12
|10-12
|11-19
|8-5
