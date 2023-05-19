How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights ready for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
You can watch on ESPN+.
You can watch along on ESPN and ESPN+ as the Golden Knights play the Stars.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Watch live sports on Fubo.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/8/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|2-1 (F/SO) DAL
|2/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/SO) DAL
|1/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|4-0 DAL
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars allow 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 37 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
