Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 50 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 17th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Chicago ranks 15th in runs scored with 191 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox's .303 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Chicago's 5.27 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.466).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.

Kopech has two quality starts this year.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this game.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill

