The Chicago White Sox (16-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-31) will square off in the series opener on Friday, May 19 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Michael Kopech starting for the White Sox and Zack Greinke taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the White Sox (-130). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (1-4, 5.74 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the White Sox and Royals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the White Sox (-130), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the White Sox bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Royals have come away with 13 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 11 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gavin Sheets - - - 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the White Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.