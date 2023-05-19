The Chicago White Sox (16-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-31) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The White Sox are coming off a series victory over the Guardians, and the Royals a series win over the Padres.

The White Sox will look to Michael Kopech (1-4) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-4).

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (1-4, 5.74 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.01 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

The White Sox's Kopech (1-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, a 1.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.559 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in eight starts this season.

Kopech has made six starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In nine games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.

Greinke has one quality start under his belt this year.

Greinke will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 5.01 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.221 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 67th.

Zack Greinke vs. White Sox

He will match up with a White Sox squad that is batting .244 as a unit (16th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .398 (17th in the league) with 50 total home runs (15th in MLB action).

Greinke has pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out two against the White Sox this season.

