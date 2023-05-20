Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (20-24) and the Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The Phillies will call on Aaron Nola (3-3) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (0-2).

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 9-1-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (216 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule