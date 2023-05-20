Cubs vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (20-24) and the Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.
The Phillies will call on Aaron Nola (3-3) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (0-2).
Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Phillies vs Cubs Player Props
|How to Watch Phillies vs Cubs
|Phillies vs Cubs Odds
Cubs Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 9-1-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The last 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (216 total).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Twins
|L 16-3
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
|May 15
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
|May 16
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
|May 17
|@ Astros
|L 7-6
|Drew Smyly vs J.P. France
|May 19
|@ Phillies
|W 10-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Ranger Suárez
|May 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Nola
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bailey Falter
|May 23
|Mets
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|May 24
|Mets
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tylor Megill
|May 25
|Mets
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.