Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park against Aaron Nola, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 55 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 136 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks eighth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank third in MLB with a .267 team batting average.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 216 total runs this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .342.

The Cubs rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.215 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (0-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

In six starts this season, Taillon has not yet earned a quality start.

Taillon has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Twins L 16-3 Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies W 10-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies - Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Justin Steele Bailey Falter 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Tylor Megill 5/25/2023 Mets - Home Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene

