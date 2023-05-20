On Saturday, May 20 at 4:05 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) host the Chicago Cubs (20-24) at Citizens Bank Park. Aaron Nola will get the nod for the Phillies, while Jameson Taillon will take the hill for the Cubs.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Cubs have +140 odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (3-3, 4.53 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (0-2, 6.29 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 27 times and won 14, or 51.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Phillies have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 4-5 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have won in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cubs have won two of six games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Cubs vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310) Ian Happ 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

