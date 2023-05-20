You can wager on player prop bet odds for Alec Bohm, Nico Hoerner and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs before their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (49 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.353/.411 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 19 3-for-6 0 0 4 5 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 1-for-6 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has recorded 47 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .301/.422/.462 on the season.

Happ has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 17 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 at Astros May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .265/.328/.407 slash line so far this year.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 15 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Rockies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has 51 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .300/.348/.471 slash line on the year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

