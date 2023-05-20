You can wager on player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and other players on the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets ahead of their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 13.5 (+105) 2.5 (-175) 0.5 (+150)

Davis' 25.9 points per game average is 1.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

Davis' per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 9.5 (+110) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-182)

The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 3.4 more than his prop total on Saturday (25.5).

He averages 1.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.

James has collected 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (7.5).

He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (-105) 2.5 (-125) 1.5 (-143)

The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 4.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 2.5).

Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 14.5 (+105) 10.5 (-110) 1.5 (+175)

Jokic is averaging 24.5 points in the 2022-23 season, 4.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

Jokic has grabbed 11.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (14.5).

Jokic's assist average -- 9.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Saturday's prop bet (10.5).

Jokic averages 0.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (+130)

The 24.5 point total set for Jamal Murray on Saturday is 4.5 more than his scoring average on the season (20).

Murray has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Murray has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

