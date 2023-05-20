How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB play with 50 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 18th in baseball with a .394 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 18th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 193 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox's .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The White Sox's 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average baseball's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.436).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lucas Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Giolito has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Giolito will try to build on an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Astros
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Hunter Brown
|5/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Shane Bieber
|5/17/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/19/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Zack Greinke
|5/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
