Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB play with 50 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 18th in baseball with a .394 slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 193 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox's .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The White Sox's 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average baseball's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.436).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Giolito has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Giolito will try to build on an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Astros L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo

