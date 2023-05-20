The Chicago White Sox (17-29) will rely on Luis Robert when they host Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (14-32) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, May 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (2-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-7, 6.97 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won nine out of the 16 games, or 56.2%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 64.9% chance to win.

The White Sox went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 31%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won four of 17 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

