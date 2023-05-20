Vinnie Pasquantino and Luis Robert are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (starting at 2:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Giolito Stats

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (2-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.86), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 27th in K/9 (9.4).

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 6 0 at Royals May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3 vs. Rays Apr. 28 6.2 8 2 2 6 0 at Rays Apr. 23 7.0 5 4 4 5 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 12 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .266/.322/.550 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.

He has a .240/.328/.415 slash line on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.

He has a slash line of .263/.349/.480 so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He's slashing .230/.273/.422 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Padres May. 16 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Padres May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 14 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0

