Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 57 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Fueled by 139 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks eighth in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Chicago ranks 11th in the majors with 219 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined 1.241 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Justin Steele (6-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Steele will look to pitch five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies W 10-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Tylor Megill 5/25/2023 Mets - Home Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Brandon Williamson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.