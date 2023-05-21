On Sunday, May 21 at 1:35 PM ET, Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (21-24) host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (20-25) in the series rubber match at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cubs have +100 odds to upset. The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (3-2, 6.53 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (6-1, 2.44 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 12-10 (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cubs have won in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

In each of its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over.

Cubs vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Ian Happ 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+200) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

