You can find player prop bet odds for Alec Bohm, Nico Hoerner and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs prior to their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (49 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .304/.347/.404 slash line on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 19 3-for-6 0 0 4 5 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 1-for-6 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 28 walks and 18 RBI (46 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .264/.366/.408 so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Phillies May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 17 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Astros May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has put up 44 hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.324/.401 so far this season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 15 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI (52 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .299/.346/.466 so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

