Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Phillies on May 21, 2023
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can find player prop bet odds for Alec Bohm, Nico Hoerner and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs prior to their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.
Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (49 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .304/.347/.404 slash line on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 19
|3-for-6
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 28 walks and 18 RBI (46 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashing .264/.366/.408 so far this season.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 17
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Astros
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bohm Stats
- Bohm has put up 44 hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.324/.401 so far this season.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Castellanos Stats
- Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI (52 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .299/.346/.466 so far this season.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
