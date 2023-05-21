Elena Rybakina will open play in the French Open (in Paris, France) against Brenda Fruhvirtova in the round of 128. She bested Anhelina Kalinina in the final to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia trophy in her last tournament. Rybakina's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Stade Roland Garros are +600, the No. 2 odds in the field.

Rybakina at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Rybakina's Next Match

Rybakina will begin play at the French Open by meeting Fruhvirtova in the round of 128 on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET).

Elena Rybakina Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +350

US Open odds to win: +800

French Open odds to win: +600

Rybakina Stats

In her most recent scheduled match, Rybakina advanced past Kalinina via walkover at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 20, 2023.

Rybakina is 43-17 over the past year, with three tournament wins.

Rybakina has won one tournament over the past 12 months on clay, with a match record of 7-3 on that surface.

Through 60 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Rybakina has played 22.0 games per match. She won 55.3% of them.

In her 10 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Rybakina has averaged 19.0 games.

Rybakina, over the past year, has won 78.8% of her service games and 31.6% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Rybakina has won 75.5% of her games on serve, and 28.3% on return.

