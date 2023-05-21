Sunday's contest features the Chicago White Sox (18-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-33) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 21.

The White Sox will give the ball to Lance Lynn (2-5, 6.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 4.09 ERA).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 7, Royals 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 10, or 58.8%, of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -185 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 64.9% chance to win.

Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with 198 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).

