Carlos Hernandez will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals looking to slow down Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -185 +150 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Chicago games have gone under the total three times in a row, and the average total during this span was 8.5 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have gone 10-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.8% of those games).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 64.9%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-21-4 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-13 7-16 7-15 11-14 16-22 2-7

