The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Andrew Vaughn and Vinnie Pasquantino among those expected to step up at the plate.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 50 total home runs.

Chicago's .393 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 198 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox's .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Chicago has a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.427).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox are sending Lance Lynn (2-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Lynn is trying to collect his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Lynn will try to prolong an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz

