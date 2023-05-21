How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Andrew Vaughn and Vinnie Pasquantino among those expected to step up at the plate.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 50 total home runs.
- Chicago's .393 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 198 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox's .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.
- Chicago has a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.427).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox are sending Lance Lynn (2-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Lynn is trying to collect his third quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Lynn will try to prolong an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Shane Bieber
|5/17/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/19/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Zack Greinke
|5/20/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Carlos Hernandez
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
