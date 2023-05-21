On Sunday, May 21, Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (18-29) host Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (14-33) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Royals have +145 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (2-5, 6.66 ERA) vs Carlos Hernandez - KC (0-1, 4.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the White Sox's game against the Royals but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the White Sox (-175) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to take down the Royals with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.71.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox went 4-2 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (30.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious four times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.