The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this matchup.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lynn Stats

The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (2-5) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Lynn has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 36-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.66), 70th in WHIP (1.519), and 11th in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians May. 16 7.0 7 3 1 7 0 at Royals May. 10 5.0 9 7 7 4 2 at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 6.1 3 4 4 10 2 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 5.0 5 4 4 4 3

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 46 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 28 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .267/.323/.552 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.

He has a slash line of .234/.322/.406 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has put up 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.

He has a slash line of .257/.342/.469 so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 47 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, seven walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashed .288/.330/.540 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Padres May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

