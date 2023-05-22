White Sox vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.
The White Sox are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-125). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-125
|+105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their opponents are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Chicago's past four games has been 8.6, a run in which the White Sox and their opponents have gone under each time.
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (25%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 4-19 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 22 of its 48 games with a total this season.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-13
|7-16
|8-15
|11-14
|17-22
|2-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.