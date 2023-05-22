How to Watch the White Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Clevinger will be starting for the Chicago White Sox when they take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 51 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 141 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 18th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox's .243 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 203 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.413 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Clevinger (3-3) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Clevinger has eight starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/19/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Zack Greinke
|5/20/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Carlos Hernandez
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Michael Lorenzen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.