Mike Clevinger will be starting for the Chicago White Sox when they take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 51 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 141 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 18th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .243 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 203 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.413 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Clevinger (3-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Clevinger has eight starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Michael Lorenzen

