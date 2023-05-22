On Monday, May 22, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (20-26) host Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (19-29) at Progressive Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +100 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under has been set in this contest.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (3-3, 4.56 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 12 (48%) of those contests.

The Guardians have an 11-13 record (winning 45.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in seven, or 25%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 5-19 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+175) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.