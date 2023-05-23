The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

In 68.1% of his games this season (32 of 47), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 10.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (40.4%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (19.1%).

In 16 games this season (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 23 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings