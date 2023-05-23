Christopher Morel -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MARQ
Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is batting .370 with three doubles, eight home runs and two walks.
  • Morel will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with four homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Morel has gotten a hit in all 11 games this year, with more than one hit five times (45.5%).
  • In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (72.7%, and 16.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Morel has picked up an RBI in 81.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 36.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run in all 11 games this year, and more than once in three games (27.3%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 9
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.68 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
