Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will look to find success against Kodai Senga when he takes the mound for the New York Mets on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th-best in MLB play with 58 total home runs.

Chicago ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .427.

The Cubs' .262 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Chicago is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (220 total).

The Cubs rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

The Cubs have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.239).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Drew Smyly (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Smyly is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Smyly will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies W 10-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Tylor Megill 5/25/2023 Mets - Home Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft

