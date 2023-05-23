When the Chicago Cubs (20-26) and New York Mets (25-23) face off at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, May 23, Drew Smyly will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Mets will send Kodai Senga to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at -110. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (4-1, 2.86 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (4-2, 3.77 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 10 out of the 21 games, or 47.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 11-12 (winning 47.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 52.4% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Cubs have not been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total nine times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have won in four of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mets have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

