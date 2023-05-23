You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Pete Alonso and others on the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets heading into their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs will send Drew Smyly (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.86), fifth in WHIP (.934), and 39th in K/9 (8.2).

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Twins May. 12 6.0 4 2 2 4 1 vs. Marlins May. 6 3.1 3 2 2 5 3 at Nationals May. 1 7.0 6 1 1 2 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 5.0 4 2 2 4 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 49 hits with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .299/.345/.396 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 19 3-for-6 0 0 4 5 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 1-for-6 1 0 1 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 47 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .267/.374/.409 so far this year.

Swanson heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Phillies May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 17 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Astros May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI (41 total hits).

He has a slash line of .228/.322/.528 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 19 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 vs. Rays May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rays May. 17 1-for-5 1 1 3 4

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has collected 44 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .235/.311/.428 on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 19 3-for-6 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

