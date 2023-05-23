On Tuesday, Hanser Alberto (hitting .138 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hanser Alberto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto is batting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Alberto has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (12.0%).

Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (12.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Alberto has driven home a run in six games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In nine of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .235 AVG .300 .235 OBP .353 .294 SLG .700 1 XBH 6 0 HR 3 1 RBI 11 2/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 10 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings