Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Hanser Alberto (hitting .138 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto is batting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Alberto has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (12.0%).
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (12.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Alberto has driven home a run in six games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In nine of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.235
|AVG
|.300
|.235
|OBP
|.353
|.294
|SLG
|.700
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|11
|2/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 49 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Allen (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.04, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
