On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 47 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 45 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.7% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 24 15 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings