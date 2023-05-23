The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .271 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.

In 17 of 31 games this year (54.8%) Burger has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (25.8%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (32.3%), homering in 9.4% of his plate appearances.

In 38.7% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (41.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 11 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

