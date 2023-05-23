Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .271 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.
- In 17 of 31 games this year (54.8%) Burger has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (32.3%), homering in 9.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (41.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.275
|AVG
|.148
|.348
|OBP
|.258
|.800
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|2
|10/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|11
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 49 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.04 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
