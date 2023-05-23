On Tuesday, Luis Robert (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago with 48 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .559.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his games this season (32 of 48), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 12 games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Robert has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), he has scored, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.208 AVG .282
.311 OBP .330
.396 SLG .553
6 XBH 11
2 HR 6
7 RBI 14
13/6 K/BB 29/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 23
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%)
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Allen (1-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
