On Tuesday, Luis Robert (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 48 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .559.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this season (32 of 48), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), he has scored, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 23 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

