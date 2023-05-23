Seby Zavala -- batting .172 with a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Royals.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .164 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • This year, Zavala has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala has driven in a run in five games this season (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
.167 AVG .152
.211 OBP .200
.167 SLG .364
0 XBH 3
0 HR 2
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 12/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 11
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 49 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Allen (1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
