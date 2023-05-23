White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (21-26) taking on the Chicago White Sox (19-30) at 6:10 PM ET (on May 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (1-1) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (2-3) will get the nod for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.
- The previous 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (24.1%) in those games.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win four times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (203 total), Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.97 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 18
|Guardians
|L 3-1
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
|May 19
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Michael Kopech vs Zack Greinke
|May 20
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 21
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Lance Lynn vs Carlos Hernandez
|May 22
|@ Guardians
|L 3-0
|Jimmy Lambert vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
|May 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill
|May 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
|May 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
|May 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jimmy Lambert vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
