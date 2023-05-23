Tuesday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (21-26) taking on the Chicago White Sox (19-30) at 6:10 PM ET (on May 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (1-1) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (2-3) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

  • In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.
  • The previous 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
  • The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (24.1%) in those games.
  • This season, Chicago has come away with a win four times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.1 runs per game (203 total), Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • The White Sox have pitched to a 4.97 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 18 Guardians L 3-1 Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
May 19 Royals W 2-0 Michael Kopech vs Zack Greinke
May 20 Royals W 5-1 Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
May 21 Royals W 5-2 Lance Lynn vs Carlos Hernandez
May 22 @ Guardians L 3-0 Jimmy Lambert vs Hunter Gaddis
May 23 @ Guardians - Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
May 24 @ Guardians - Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill
May 25 @ Tigers - Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
May 26 @ Tigers - Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
May 27 @ Tigers - Jimmy Lambert vs Michael Lorenzen
May 28 @ Tigers - Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez

